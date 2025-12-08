CAGLIARI, ITALY - DECEMBER 07: Marco Palestra of Cagliari in action during the Serie A match between Cagliari Calcio and AS Roma at Stadio Sant'Elia on December 07, 2025 in Cagliari, Italy. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Juventus and Roma will have to splash the cash if they wish to stand a chance at signing Atalanta wingback Marco Palestra.

The 20-year-old is considered one of the best talents to emerge from La Dea’s famous academy in recent years.

The youngster became a member of Gian Piero Gasperini’s first team last season, but saw limited playing time, with the likes of Raoul Bellanova and Davide Zappacosta ahead of him in the pecking order.

Therefore, Atalanta allowed Palestra to join Cagliari on loan this season in order to gain valuable playing time in Serie A.

Marco Palestra wanted by Juventus & Roma

The Italy U21 starlet has thus far made 13 appearances in Italy’s top flight this season, contributing with three assists.

The young man’s exploits haven’t gone unnoticed, as Calciomercato reveals that Juventus and Roma are both interested in his services.

The Bianconeri had already been linked with the Atalanta youth product last summer, while Roma were impressed by his display against them on Sunday, as he helped the Isolani earn a shock victory over the Italian capital side. The Giallorossi would thus like to reunite him with Gasperini.

In addition to Juventus and Roma, the source reveals that Palestra also has suitors in the Premier League. However, the Orobici refuse to budge.

Atalanta keen to keep Palestra in Bergamo

As the source explains, Atalanta have no intention to sell the young Italian in the summer, but they instead plan to reintegrate him back into the squad once his loan spell with Cagliari expires.

Therefore, the Bergamo-based club would only consider irresistible offers, starting from €35 million.

Hence, it remains to be seen if Juventus or Roma would be willing to fork out such a hefty sum on the rising prospect.

The Bianconeri certainly need reinforcement on the right flank, especially with Joao Mario failing to impose himself in the team.

The Porto star arrived in Turin last summer following an indirect swap deal with Alberto Costa, but it appears that the Portuguese giants got the better end of the bargain.