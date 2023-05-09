Atalanta punished for racist chants towards Vlahovic

A section of the Atalanta stadium has been closed down for one game after La Dea fans made racist chants towards Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic in their last game.

The Serbian was constantly abused when he was on the pitch and paid back with a goal and a provoking celebration which got him booked.

The incident was the latest in Italian stadiums and authorities are still determined to show racism the red card in their leagues.

After initially punishing Juve with a stadium ban for the abuse Romelo Lukaku suffered at the hands of their fans, all eyes were on the sports judge to see the response to the Vlahovic incident.

Il Bianconero reveals Atalanta has now been hit with a partial stadium ban for a game and the curve where fans abused DV9 will be closed for one match.

Juve FC Says

Partial stadium closures do not seem to affect the racists, and authorities probably need a tougher punishment to hand out when these incidences occur.

We do not need racists in our stadiums because they attract the wrong publicity to the country and the league.

It is great that Vlahovic scored in that game to show the chants did not affect him in any way.