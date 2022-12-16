Atalanta knows Giorgio Scalvini is a jewel many clubs want, and they remain determined to make as much money as possible from his sale.

The youngster has broken into their first team at just 18 and has been in stunning form when he plays for them.

La Dea has emerged as one of the top clubs in Serie A in recent seasons and he is helping them continue their tradition of grooming Italian talents.

Juve wants to add him to their squad, but there are other clubs keen on his signature, which is a good thing for his present employer.

A report on Calciomercato reveals they are intent on making at least 40m euros from his eventual departure, and they will not give any suitor a discount.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini seems like a generational talent and will certainly not be sold cheaply. Because he is so young, any club that signs him now will benefit greatly from having him in their squad now and in the long term.

A move to Juve might be too early for him now because we are focused on using experienced players who can deliver results immediately.

Perhaps, we should allow him to remain with them for at least one more season before making our move for him.