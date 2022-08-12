Juventus has suffered a transfer blow after Atalanta rejected their swap deal to send Moise Kean to Bergamo in exchange for Luis Muriel.

Kean is currently the only backup striker they have to Dusan Vlahovic, but Max Allegri doesn’t trust the Azzurri star and wants an experienced forward.

Reports have linked Juve with a move for several players so far, and Muriel is one of them.

The Colombian is experienced, fit and knows how to score goals in Serie A.

Juve had been hopeful they could add him to their squad by sending Kean the other way.

However, a report on Calciomercato claims La Dea has rejected the offer because they consider Muriel too important to lose.

Juve FC Says

Kean has been poor and we need to terminate his loan deal if there is a provision for that.

The striker needs to leave the club again. Perhaps this time, he should remain in Serie A and join a smaller club.

If we can add Muriel to our current group, it would make it even stronger because the Colombian has more than enough experience to thrive under Allegri.

It would be interesting to see if we would return with a cash-only offer for him.