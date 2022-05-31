Following two campaigns in Turin filled with highs and lows, Juventus decided to part ways with Merih Demiral last summer, allowing the player to join Atalanta on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

Nevertheless, it was more of the same for the Turkish defender in Bergamo, mixing solid and impressive displays with occasional blunders.

Moreover, this season proved to be La Dea’s worst in recent memory, as the club failed to progress for European competitions after finishing in 8th position.

Therefore, la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) believes that Atalanta remain reluctant to buy Demiral on a permanent basis.

The source explains that maintaining the services of the former Sassuolo man is not a priority for Gian Piero Gasperini who’d have to splash 20 million euros in the process.

However, the Orobici would be hoping to cash in on the player immediately if a suitor emerges, reminiscent to the operation that saw them making a large profit by selling Cristian Romero to Tottenham last summer.

But if the Lombardian club fails to find a buyer, they could simply decide to wave their option to buy the 24-year-old. In this case, Demiral would be back to Juventus.

Therefore, the Bianconeri would have a decision to make regarding the future of the center back. They could either reintroduce him to the squad following the departure of Giorgio Chiellini or simply find another buyer.