Gasperini
Club News

Atalanta schedules meeting with Gasperini as Juventus circles

June 6, 2023 - 5:00 pm

Juventus is considering Gian Piero Gasperini as a potential replacement for Max Allegri ahead of the upcoming season, and Atalanta is seeking clarification regarding his future with the club.

Allegri’s two-year tenure at Juventus has failed to yield any trophies, and there is speculation that he may be dismissed before the start of the next season. As the club explores potential replacements, Gasperini has emerged as a strong candidate, largely due to his reputation for nurturing young talent, which aligns with Juventus’ objectives.

While Atalanta secured Europa League football for the previous season, there are some fans who express dissatisfaction with Gasperini’s performance. Consequently, the club’s board has scheduled a meeting with the manager in the coming days to discuss their expectations and plans for the team in the upcoming campaign, as reported by Football Italia. This meeting aims to ensure that everyone is on the same page moving forward.

Juve FC Says

Gasperini is one of the finest managers we can bring to Turin if we want our plans to use young players to succeed.

He has worked mostly with young talents from around Europe and should be fine with grooming our youngsters.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Giuntoli

De Laurentiis does not want Giuntoli to move to Juventus

June 6, 2023
Kostic

“We will certainly do better” Kostic sends a message to Juventus fans

June 6, 2023

Video – Watch Andrea Pirlo’s breathtaking freekicks at Juventus

June 6, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.