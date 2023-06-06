Atalanta schedules meeting with Gasperini as Juventus circles

Juventus is considering Gian Piero Gasperini as a potential replacement for Max Allegri ahead of the upcoming season, and Atalanta is seeking clarification regarding his future with the club.

Allegri’s two-year tenure at Juventus has failed to yield any trophies, and there is speculation that he may be dismissed before the start of the next season. As the club explores potential replacements, Gasperini has emerged as a strong candidate, largely due to his reputation for nurturing young talent, which aligns with Juventus’ objectives.

While Atalanta secured Europa League football for the previous season, there are some fans who express dissatisfaction with Gasperini’s performance. Consequently, the club’s board has scheduled a meeting with the manager in the coming days to discuss their expectations and plans for the team in the upcoming campaign, as reported by Football Italia. This meeting aims to ensure that everyone is on the same page moving forward.

Juve FC Says

Gasperini is one of the finest managers we can bring to Turin if we want our plans to use young players to succeed.

He has worked mostly with young talents from around Europe and should be fine with grooming our youngsters.