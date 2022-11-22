Atalanta knows several clubs want to sign their jewel Giorgio Scalvini and they are prepared to cash in on the youngster.

The 18-year-old is the latest top Italian talent being groomed at Bergamo and the Bianconeri want him to be in their group next season.

Atalanta has used him in several games in this campaign, suggesting they believe he will be a top player for them.

However, he will not come cheap for any club that takes him away from La Dea.

Tuttojuve reveals they have set an asking price of at least 30m euros for any club looking to buy him.

The youngster remains one of the key men for Atalanta, but that fee will more than help them find a replacement for him.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini is a top talent and is heading to the top of Italian football if he stays focused on his development.

However, it might be too early for us to add him to our squad because he will struggle to play.

It is much better to allow him to continue his development at Atalanta and sign him later, even though he might be more expensive.

Signing him up now and not giving him enough playing time could see him struggle to meet the expectations of him.