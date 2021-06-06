Atalanta set for immediate gain from buying Juventus star

Juventus’ loss could become Atalanta’s gain after Cristian Romero stunning season on loan at the Bergamo side.

The defender has been one of Juventus’ jewels and they sent him on loan to La Dea as they seek to ensure that he keeps developing well.

He was one of the best defenders in Italy in the last campaign as Atalanta once again reached the top four in Serie A.

The Bergamo side secured an option to make the move permanent when he moved there.

They are now set to take up that option for 25m euros.

They could cash in on him immediately after he caught the attention of Manchester United, according to Todofichajes.

The report says the Red Devils are looking for a new centre-back and Romero has caught their attention.

The English side is even prepared to pay as much as 45m euros to sign him.

That means Atalanta would make an immediate gain of 20m euros on an outstanding player.

The return of Max Allegri doesn’t seem to have changed his fate in Turin and he is still expected to leave the club on loan or a permanent transfer with several other defenders ahead of him in the pecking order.