Mateo Retegui has emerged as a key striker target for Juventus, with the Atalanta forward potentially on the move this summer. Juventus are preparing for the possibility of parting ways with Dusan Vlahovic, as ongoing contract negotiations with the Serbian have reached an impasse. Vlahovic is currently set to become a free agent in 2026, and under the terms of his existing deal, he is due to earn 12 million euros net in his final year, a figure Juventus are reluctant to meet.

This contractual situation has opened the door for the club to consider alternatives, and Retegui is being lined up as a possible successor to Vlahovic. Juventus believe the Atalanta striker has the qualities required to lead their line and help guide the team to future success. As the current season nears its conclusion, Retegui is in strong contention to finish as the top scorer in Serie A, which has further strengthened his appeal.

The Bianconeri have been monitoring the Azzurri international for some time, and Atalanta have now set their valuation. While they may prefer to retain the player, the club is realistic about the difficulty of doing so when interest from top sides intensifies. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta has placed a minimum price tag of 60 million euros on Retegui and is not prepared to offer any discount, regardless of which club seeks to acquire him.

Retegui has been one of the standout performers in Serie A this season, and his consistent goal-scoring record has made him an attractive option for a club like Juventus, which is aiming to bolster its attacking options. If added to the squad, there is confidence that he could potentially surpass Vlahovic’s goal tally and become a central figure in the team’s offensive strategy.