Juventus’ pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund may be at risk as Atalanta has set a high asking price for the Danish midfielder, potentially putting him out of the Bianconeri’s reach.

After an impressive season with Atalanta, Hojlund has attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe in this transfer window. Juventus, considering the possible sale of Dusan Vlahovic, has identified Hojlund as one of the players who could potentially replace the Serbian forward.

Atalanta has a reputation for being a selling club, but they are determined to maximize their earnings from Hojlund’s departure. As Manchester United shows serious interest in the player, they have been in contact with Atalanta to negotiate a deal for him.

However, Atalanta’s asking price is substantial, with reports from Calciomercato indicating they are demanding a fee of 90 million euros for Hojlund’s services. This high valuation could make the potential transfer a costly one for any interested club, including Manchester United.

United is hoping to secure a deal for a lower fee, but the price tag set by Atalanta serves as a warning to Juventus that acquiring Hojlund might be an expensive undertaking.

Juve FC Says

Hojlund is a top striker, but he is not worth 90m euros as Atalanta wants us to believe.

He is still very unproven and might even struggle at the Allianz Stadium, so spending all that money to add him to our squad makes no sense.