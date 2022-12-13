Juventus remains interested in Atalanta teenager Giorgio Scalvini, but La Dea will not make it easy for them to add him to their squad.

The defender is the latest player being groomed by Gian Piero Gasperini and he will make them some good money when he leaves.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve is not the only club interested in a transfer for him, with some Premier League sides also impressed by his mature performances.

Sensing this is a real opportunity to make money, the report says Atalanta is now prepared to cash in on him and they have set an asking price for his signature.

The report claims they want at least 40m euros to sell the teenager, making him one of the most valuable in Italian football at the moment.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini has turned heads with his fine performances for La Dea and will certainly leave them for a huge fee.

However, we must not sign him because of the hype surrounding his development, because he might struggle to continue growing in Turin.

The smart thing to do is to allow him to get more experience so that he can slot into our first team straight away when he arrives.