Juventus and any other club interested in securing the signature of Atalanta’s rising star Giorgio Scalvini must be prepared to meet a substantial transfer fee.

The defender is recognised as one of the brightest talents in Italian football, poised for a remarkable career. As a result, there is anticipation that he will make a move to a bigger club earlier than initially anticipated, with Manchester United and Real Madrid already expressing interest.

While Atalanta values Scalvini’s development and would prefer to keep him in their squad, they are open to selling him. However, negotiating with Atalanta is known to be challenging, as they are not easily swayed in transfer dealings.

According to reports from Football Italia, Atalanta is seeking a minimum of 60 million euros for Scalvini’s transfer. Therefore, Juventus and other potential suitors must be prepared to meet this substantial fee to secure the services of the promising young player.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini is one of the finest youngsters in Italian football at the moment, and we all expect him to have a huge career in the game.

The defender seems like a player who can have a huge impact on our team if we add him to the group, but it will be difficult for us to splash 60m euros to add him to our squad any time soon.