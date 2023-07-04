Atalanta sets an asking price for Juventus target

Juventus is among the clubs interested in signing Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, and there is a possibility of the Danish striker making a move in the current transfer window.

While Atalanta is eager to retain Hojlund, they are known to be a selling club and are willing to cash in on their players when the right offer comes along.

This situation has given hope to Juventus and other potential suitors that they could secure the services of Hojlund before the transfer window closes. The clubs interested in him have been informed of the striker’s price tag.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Atalanta has set a transfer fee of 45 million euros for Hojlund. Some clubs might perceive this amount as too high, but the report emphasises that Atalanta will not entertain offers below this threshold and will not engage in negotiations with any suitor that fails to meet its initial asking price.

Juve FC Says

For a 20-year-old delivering the performances we have seen from Hojlund, it is not a surprise that Atalanta wants this much money for his signature.

If we sell Dusan Vlahovic for a big fee, we can invest that much in the Dane, knowing he has huge potential and could explode into a superstar on our books in the next few seasons.

However, he probably lacks the experience needed to be our main striker and we already have Moise Kean as a young goal-scorer in our squad.