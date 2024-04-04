Juventus has added several Atalanta players to their shopping list ahead of the end of this season.

Max Allegri’s side admires how La Dea develops players and aims to invest in some of them.

Teun Koopmeiners, Ederson, and Giorgio Scalvini are all on the radar of the Old Lady due to their outstanding performances for the Bergamo side.

The player who might initiate the move to Turin is Marco Carnesecchi, as Juventus becomes serious about securing their next long-term number one.

Juve had Gianluigi Buffon as their first choice for a long time after signing him as a youngster and considers Carnesecchi to be of similar calibre.

After spending two seasons on loan at Cremonese, he has become Atalanta’s first choice this season, and Juve could consider acquiring him when the term ends.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the goalkeeper would be allowed to leave La Dea if Juventus pays a good fee; he is valued at 25 million euros to 30 million euros.

Carnesecchi is one of Italy’s finest young goalkeepers and will get better as time passes.

If we do not add him to our group soon, another top Italian side will lure him and beat us to signing him.