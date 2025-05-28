Juventus is keen to strengthen its squad this transfer window by signing Ademola Lookman, who has been impressive for Atalanta in recent times. The Nigerian attacker has consistently stood out in Italian football and attracted interest from some of the country’s biggest clubs.

Atalanta is currently open to the possibility of letting Lookman leave as they aim to capitalise on his market value. The player himself is also open to a move, seeking a fresh challenge to further his career. Juventus view him as a valuable addition to their squad and are prepared to push hard to secure his signature before the transfer window closes.

Atalanta’s Transfer Approach and Valuation

Atalanta, known for their pragmatic approach to player sales, has set a clear valuation for Lookman. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the club’s asking price is around 50 million euros, though they are willing to consider offers of at least 40 million euros. This price tag is justified given Lookman’s status as one of the leading scorers in Serie A, and Atalanta is hopeful that a suitable buyer will emerge soon.

The club’s willingness to sell indicates a readiness to refresh their squad and reinvest the funds elsewhere. Juventus could benefit from acting decisively, as Atalanta may not hold out for long if no club meets their valuation soon.

(Getty Images)

Why Juventus Should Prioritise This Signing

Lookman’s quality and goal-scoring ability make him a highly desirable target for Juventus, who are looking to improve their attacking options following a challenging season. Securing his signature for a fee of around 40 million euros would be a reasonable investment, considering the impact he could have on the pitch.

Bringing in a player of Lookman’s calibre would not only strengthen the team but also signal Juventus’ intent to compete at the highest level in the upcoming campaign. As a club with high ambitions, Juventus must act quickly and decisively if they are serious about adding the Nigerian forward to its ranks.

This strategic move could be vital for Juventus as they look to reclaim their place among Italy’s elite, making the race for Lookman’s signature one to watch closely in the coming weeks.