Juventus has been closely monitoring several Atalanta players in recent months, and there’s a possibility of at least one of them making a move to the Allianz Stadium in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As the Bianconeri gear up for improvements, it is anticipated that they will focus on strengthening their midfield. With the season’s end approaching, numerous midfielders will be available on the market, and one player on Juve’s radar is Ederson from Atalanta.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a key figure in Gian Piero Gasperini’s team, consistently showcasing improvement with each game. Juventus is impressed with Ederson’s performances, prompting them to actively pursue his inclusion in their squad for the upcoming season.

While Juventus is eager to secure Ederson’s services, Atalanta, known for being willing sellers, has set a price tag for his signature. According to Calciomercato, Atalanta is seeking a minimum of 50 million euros for the talented midfielder.

The hefty price tag might pose a challenge for Juventus, but Atalanta is aware of the interest from other clubs. If Juventus is reluctant to meet the asking price, there is a likelihood that another club will be willing to pay the fee to secure Ederson’s signature.

Juve FC Says

Ederson is a fine midfielder, who is combining well with another Juve target Teun Koopmeiners in Bergamo. The Bianconeri will likely sign one of them, and the Brazilian will probably be the cheaper option.