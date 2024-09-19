Atalanta’s sporting director Tony D’Amico has now broken his silence on the transfer saga and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“It’s difficult for an Atalanta player to say no if Juve calls. And the Goddess is still the Goddess: it has always regenerated itself even through sales. We wanted to keep him, then his behavior put us in front of an unprecedented story. Three weeks without coming to Zingonia, we couldn’t believe it. And to say that the issue could have been handled in another way with hindsight. When you have to sell or buy a player it doesn’t just depend on you”.
Juve FC Says
Koopmeiners was bigger than Atalanta, and it was just a matter of time before he moved to a bigger club. If we had not signed him, another club could have done so.
No Comments