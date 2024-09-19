The Bianconeri have a history of targeting top talent from other Serie A clubs, and they focused on Koopmeiners throughout the last transfer window.

Naturally, Atalanta was reluctant to part with the Dutch midfielder and was firm in negotiations, even after Juventus met their asking price.

To secure the move, Koopmeiners had to take drastic measures by refusing to train with Atalanta until the transfer to Juventus was finalised.

Ultimately, the midfielder succeeded in forcing through the transfer, and Atalanta’s loss turned into Juventus’ gain as they welcomed the Europa League winner to their squad.