Atalanta star Mario Pasalic expressed satisfaction with the draw against Juventus, stating that while they had aimed for a victory, they are content with the result.

In a crucial match for both clubs competing for a top-four spot, both Juventus and Atalanta understood the significance of the encounter. Despite the tough competition, Atalanta managed to score two excellent goals, securing a 2-2 draw and compounding Juventus’ challenges.

Pasalic acknowledged the competitive nature of the game and believes Atalanta performed well, expressing pride in their ability to break down Juventus and create opportunities for a potential winner. Conversely, Juventus, playing at home, may feel discontented with the draw, as both teams sought a crucial three points in the race for a top-four finish.

After the game, Pasalic said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We were ahead so there is a bit of regret but the point is there, of course we came to win but also not to lose at Juventus it’s a good result. We lost that match that counted a lot against Bologna but we have to recover points, before the break there is another important match against Fiorentina but we’ll think about it after Sporting. The goal is a pattern, today we succeeded and we are very happy.”

Juve FC Says

It was yet another game which we lacked the cutting edge in midfield and attack, but our defence was also too generous, and we need to fix these problems as soon as possible.