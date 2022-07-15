Atalanta star calls Juventus new signing a phenomenon

Atalanta goalkeeper, Juan Musso, knows Angel di Maria well because of their time in the Argentinian national team, and he expects a lot from the new Juventus signing.

The attacker has just completed his move to the Allianz Stadium on a free transfer after leaving PSG.

The former Benfica man remains one of the world’s most reliable forwards, and it was a surprise that the Ligue 1 side did not extend his contract.

He is now on the books of Juve, and Musso praises him for taking care of himself.

The 28-year-old says the attacker has been doing good, and he plays like he is five years younger than his true age.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: Di Maria? One of the strongest players he has ever seen. Di Maria is no longer very young, but I always say that he is one of the strongest. A phenomenon, physically he seems to be 5 years younger. “

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has won multiple trophies around the world, and he always delivers at his clubs.

That should be the same at Juve, and we expect so much from him in this campaign.

The winger has joined us in time for preseason, and that should make him prepared enough for the new term.