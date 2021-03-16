Atalanta star honored to be linked with top clubs like Juventus

Ever since joining Atalanta in 2017, Robin Gosens has been growing from strength to strength with every passing season.

The former Heracles wingback earned his international debut with Germany last year.

The 26-year-old might originally be a left back, but this season, he turned into one of the most the most prolific goal-scorers for his side.

Gosens has already hit double figures in terms of the goals he scored throughout the current campaign, with 9 Serie A strikes, and one in the Champions League.

Therefore, the German international has unsurprisingly earned the attention of some of the biggest clubs in European football.

In an interview with German magazine Kicker (via Calciomercato), the Atalanta star was asked about the recent links with the likes of Juventus and Manchester City, and apparently he’s enjoying it.

“It is certainly a great honor for me to be approached by these clubs. When the elite of Europe follow you on their radars – and perhaps you’re at the top of their shortlist – it is something gigantic and shows that you are on the right path.

“Looking back at my career trajectory, it’s crazy to see where I’m at right now.”

Gosens was also asked whether he dreams of playing under the guidance of Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

“I don’t remember my dreams, thankfully I sleep well,” joked the German. “Pep is a coach who inspires me. He can take a player to the next level.”

Finally, the Orobici offered a scoop on his current contractual situation with his club.

“Atalanta can exercise a clause that would extend my contract (which expires in 2022) for another season ”. Concluded Gosens.