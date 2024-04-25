Atalanta attacker Gianluca Scamacca has spoken about the Coppa Italia final between his team and Juventus next month.

La Dea and Bianconeri secured spots in the final this week and will repeat the 2021 final, which Juventus won.

Juventus is the bigger club, and most people will consider them to be the favorites over Atalanta, but finals are unpredictable.

The worst thing Juventus can do as a team will be to underestimate Atalanta because they have been in fine form this season.

They eliminated Liverpool from the Europa League and are in the competition’s semi-final, so they have pedigree in cup competitions.

Ahead of the final, Scamacca said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“There are no favourites in the Final, it’s a one-off match, we’ll give it our all.”

Juve FC Says

Scamacca knows the game will be tough, but they have every right to be confident because we are only favourites on paper.

Our players have to step on that pitch for that game and win the trophy for the supporters.

It will not be easy, and we have struggled to win anything since Allegri returned, but it is a day that will define careers.

Most of the current Bianconeri players are expected to leave the club, and some might be playing for their future in that game, so they must give their best.