With Paul Pogba increasingly out of the equation, Juventus could seize the opportunity to land a new midfielder in the middle of the campaign.

This would come as a timely boost for Max Allegri’s squad which seems to be lacking in options in the middle of the park.

According to Italian journalist Paolo Paganini via JuventusNews24, the club’s technical director Cristiano Giuntoli has identified Teun Koopmeiners as his priority target.

The 25-year-old is a youth product of AZ Alkmaar who made the move to Bergamo in the summer of 2021.

He has established himself as one of the most impressive midfielders in Serie A over the last couple of years. In last campaign, he was the highest-scoring midfielder in the league.

This season, the Dutch international has made 10 appearances for La Dea across all competitions, contributing with a couple of goals and as many assists.

The source adds that Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic is the main alternative for Juventus.

The 21-year-old was one of the best revelations in Serie A last term. In the summer, he was on the cusp of signing for Inter.

However, the transfer collapsed at the eleventh hour following a row involving his father Mladen Samardzic and agent Rafaela Pimenta over proxy power.

The Serbian international is one of the most promising young midfielders in the league. He has already bagged two goals this season, including a fabulous solo effort against Napoli at the Maradona Stadium.