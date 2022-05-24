Demiral
May 24, 2022 - 1:00 pm

Atalanta’s failure to qualify for a European competition means they will have to make some tough decisions.

They will either spend money on their squad to make it competitive again or they sell off some of their key players.

What about the likes of Merih Demiral who are on loan at the club? The ideal thing would be to send them back to their parent sides.

But it seems they have a different plan for the Turkish defender. Demiral joined La Dea on loan from Juventus at the start of this season for 3m euros.

They agreed to make the transfer permanent for 25m euros if they are impressed enough.

He did well for them even though he lost his place in the team towards the end of the season.

25m euros is a lot of money to pay for a player when you’re not competing in Europe, but La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Tuttojuve claims they are prepared to sign him and sell him for a bigger fee.

They had done that with Cristian Romero, who joined Tottenham at the start of this season and want to replicate it with Demiral.

Juve FC Says

We have moved on from the Turkish defender and have even lined up other players for the departing Giorgio Chiellini.

This means it would be hard for Demiral to get playing chances at the Allianz Stadium.

So he needs to find a new club that will take him on, even temporarily.

