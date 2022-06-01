On the back of a campaign filled with ups and downs, Merih Demiral’s future is anything but certain.

After two years in Turin, Juventus sent the Turk on loan to Atalanta with an option to buy. But following a strong start, his form regressed in the latter stages, with Gian Piero Gasperini preferring to deploy Marten de Roon (a midfielder) as part of the back-three.

So according to Calciomercato, Atalanta might decide to wave their right to buy Demiral, which would save them 20 million euros.

La Dea would only purchase the defender if they can make an immediate profit from a sale (similar to Cristian Romero’s case last summer), but at the moment, this scenario remains unlikely, especially with Juventus receiving 10% cut from a resale.

Thus, Demiral could be on his way back to Turin, and he could be joined by another Atalanta player.

As we know, the Bianconeri are now searching the market for a new striker who can act as a backup for Dusan Vlahovic, and the source believes that Luis Muriel could fit the role.

While Juventus will try to sign the Colombian for around 10 millions, the Orobici will demand a higher figure for the experienced and versatile forward who has also attracted the interest of Inter, Roma and West Ham.

The report claims that Juventus and Atalanta could finally reach a compromise for a bit less than 14 millions.