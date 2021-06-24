Atalanta target Juventus fringe player as possible replacement for Gosens

Atalanta has started preparing for life without Robin Gosens as the German continues to shine in Euro 2020.

La Dea has some of Europe’s most exciting players and they seem to know how to turn talented individuals into stars.

They are also almost always open to cashing in on their players and Gossens looks set to leave them next.

The German has been with them since 2017 and they are in line to make a good profit from his sale.

Calciomercato says Atalanta knows he may leave when he returns from the Euros and they have already started scouting for replacements for him.

The report says the Coppa Italia finalists have taken their search to Juventus and they are interested in a swoop for Gianluca Frabotta.

Frabotta was the deputy to Alex Sandro at Juve last season, but he didn’t always deliver a decent performance which forced Andrea Pirlo to deploy Alex Sandro in that position.

The teenage star might struggle for a playing time at the club next season with Massimiliano Allegri looking to work with players who can deliver instant results.

Since Juventus is interested in Gosens also, perhaps both clubs can discuss a potential swap deal.