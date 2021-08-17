Atalanta tipped to become Juventus’ main rival for Serie A this season

Well-known Italian TV presenter, Piero Chiambretti, has tipped Atalanta to be the main challenger to Juventus for the Serie A title this season.

The Bianconeri are expected to challenge for the title again in this campaign after re-appointing Massimiliano Allegri as their manager.

They lost it to Inter Milan last season after winning it for nine consecutive seasons, five of which were under their current manager.

La Dea has emerged as one of the top clubs in Italy in the last few years and they finished the last campaign third on the league table.

That position means they have made the Champions League in consecutive seasons and they also reached the final of the Coppa Italia in the last campaign.

Juve beat them to the cup title and the Bianconeri will want to topple them in the league at the end of the 2021/2022 campaign.

Nevertheless, they would be one opponent to worry about for the Bianconeri as they appear to keep getting better in every campaign and Chiambretti says it is them and not Inter that Juve should worry about.

He told La Nuova Sardegna as quoted by Calciomercato: “It will be the championship of the coaches: Mourinho, Spalletti, Sarri, Juric to Toro, Gattuso who disappeared from radar but will return on the first lap.

“The stock will be experienced and managed another way. Allegri’s Juve? It’s not a heated soup, I see it at the top with Atalanta. Serie A will have surprises and disappointments.”