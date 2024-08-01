Atalanta and Juventus are fighting for Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez in an interesting battle for the Argentinian wideman.

Gonzalez has been in fine form for much of his time in Serie A and recently extended his contract with La Viola.

This offers Fiorentina some security and puts them in a good position to negotiate his exit, even though they do not want to lose the winger.

The Bianconeri have had a good transfer market so far, and Juve is looking to make more purchases. Signing a winger is high on their wishlist.

They are in talks to sign Karim Adeyemi and have also made an approach for FC Porto’s Galeno.

However, Juve is not putting all its eggs in one basket, so they continue to follow other players, including Gonzalez.

A report on Football Italia says Atalanta will seriously challenge them for his signature; however, Fiorentina wants 30 million euros to sell him.

The valuation is considered unrealistic by both suitors at the moment, and unless things change, neither of them will sign him.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez has been one of the finest wingers in Italian football, and he could do a good job for us, but we can only sign him if the price is right.