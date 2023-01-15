Next Sunday, Juventus will host Atalanta in the final Serie A round from the first half of the season. However, the two sides will reach the encounter with contrasting morale, with one team crushing his opponent in an empathic fashion, and the other landing on the wrong side of beatdown.

Sadly for Max Allegri’s men. they suffered a disastrous defeat at the hands of Napoli on Friday, while La Dea took advantage to close the gap to just three points with the Bianconeri following a 8-2 demolition job of Salernitana.

Nonetheless, Gian Piero Gasperini has received a blow, as one of his most important players will miss next weekend’s tilt after earning his fifth booking of the season.

According to Juventusnews24, Teun Koopmeiners received a yellow card during Atalanta’s meeting against Salernitana and will serve a one-match ban, preventing him from taking the field against Juventus.

This is bad news for the Orobici since we’re talking about an instrumental member of the team. The Dutch international has been acting as the main catalyst in the middle of the park. He has has almost been ever-present for La Dea this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 18 Serie A appearances.

Gasperini will likely replace him with Ederson, pairing the Brazilian with Marten de Roon in the double pivot.