In their quest to find a new right-back, Juventus have identified Joakim Maehle as one of the primary targets for the role.

The Bianconeri need bolster their fullback department with a capable option who can rotate with the aging Juan Cuadrado.

As we argued last week, the Dane would be the ideal candidate for the role due to his relatively young age, Serie A experience and his ability to cover on either flank.

However, the Old Lady’s chase could hit an obstacle, as the two clubs may struggle to agree on a formula for a possible transfer.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus would like to sign Maehle on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, a suggestion which doesn’t please Atalanta.

Instead, the Orobici are only open for a permanent transaction which could allow them to immediately splash the cash on a direct successor.

The source adds that La Dea would like to replace the 25-year-old with a left-footed wingback, and have set their price at 15 million euros.

The Denmark international signed for Atalanta in 2021 after catching the eye during his Belgian stint at Genk. His contract with the Bergamo-based club runs until 2025.

This season, the versatile wingback has thus far made 14 Serie A appearances, contributing with a single assist.