As Atalanta and Juventus prepare for their crucial Serie A clash tonight, both teams are desperate for a victory to boost their standings.

Juve has struggled for wins for much of the campaign, even though they have not lost a single league game yet, however, a ridiculous number of draws including once again at the weekend against city rivals Torino has seen them fall 14 points behind Napoli at the top of the standings.

The Bianconeri are one of the teams fans expect more from, but Atalanta have had a surprisingly better season than most people would have expected.

La Dea spent several weeks at the top of the Serie A table, and it seemed no team could come close to catching them.

Atalanta have hit a rough patch in recent weeks, with no wins from three, and they need a victory as soon as possible to reignite their title bid.

Juve knows that dropping more points against La Dea would mean saying goodbye to the Serie A crown and focusing on finishing inside the top four.

This is a game between two teams who need wins, and it promises to be a fixture nobody would want to miss. But how do these teams perform whenever they meet?

Head-to-head record

Atalanta and Juventus have always delivered some of the best games in the Italian football calendar whenever they meet.

Juve is the biggest team in the Italian football pyramid, and La Dea does not come close to matching their achievements as a team.

This dominance is also reflected in the head-to-head record between the two clubs, as the Bianconeri have not lost any of their last seven games against Gian Piero Gasperini’s men.

However, the Old Lady has won just two of those games, with the others ending in draws, which shows that Atalanta is becoming stronger and stronger.

When La Dea play at home, their fans expect them to have a better record against the Bianconeri, but Juve have not lost any of their last five visits to Bergamo, winning three.

Fitness update

Atalanta have just welcomed Mateo Retegui back from injury, and Juan Cuadrado could also be fit to face his former team.

However, they will be without Berat Djimsiti and long-term absentee Gianluca Scamacca.

Juventus remain hopeful that Dusan Vlahovic and Francisco Conceição will both be fit for the fixture, but they will have to play without their manager, Thiago Motta, who is serving a touchline ban.

Danilo is still out of the squad and joins the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Gleison Bremer, and Juan Cabal as players who are certainly unavailable to play.

Conclusion

Both teams know they simply cannot afford to lose this game, which makes the match even more interesting to follow.

La Dea has some fine players capable of troubling the Bianconeri, but Juve has a solid record against them. Will this be another draw for the Bianconeri?