Juventus has been persistent in their pursuit of Giorgio Scalvini, a highly regarded defender from Atalanta. However, Atalanta is determined to retain their prized talent and has taken extensive measures to protect his future with the club.

Recognising Scalvini’s immense potential, Atalanta is keen on retaining him within their ranks for as long as possible. Aware of the calibre of player they possess, Atalanta has established a high valuation for his signature, reflecting the significant financial commitment that any potential suitor must make to secure his services.

Juventus is not the sole club expressing interest in acquiring Scalvini, but they are considered strong contenders alongside Inter Milan. Acknowledging the attention surrounding Scalvini, Atalanta has communicated that they would only consider parting ways with him if a suitor is prepared to offer a substantial sum.

According to Tuttojuve, Atalanta has set a price tag of approximately 50 million euros for Scalvini’s signature. This valuation underscores the high regard in which Atalanta holds the player and indicates the financial threshold that any interested club must meet to initiate a potential transfer.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini is one of the top talents in Italian football and will go places, but he is worth less than 50m euros.

Even Atalanta knows he is not worth that much and they have set that price to scare away suitors.

We can get defenders with more experience who will deliver better performances for us at that price in the current market.

Adding him to our squad at that fee is simply not a good investment and we can let it pass.