At least two Atalanta players have captured Juventus’ attention, and the Bianconeri are keen on securing a move for at least one of them during the upcoming summer transfer window.

For months, Juve has been closely monitoring the performances of Giorgio Scalvini and Teun Koopmeiners, and fans anticipate the acquisition of at least one of these players for the Turin-based team.

However, the potential transfers of Scalvini and Koopmeiners come with a substantial price tag, prompting Juventus to explore the possibility of swap deals that could facilitate the acquisition of their desired targets.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Atalanta also has some Juventus players on their radar, with Moise Kean being one of the notable names. The Italian striker is in search of regular playing time to regain his form, and Atalanta sees the potential for improvement in their squad with his inclusion.

This opens up the possibility of a swap agreement between Juventus and Atalanta, where Kean could move to Bergamo, and Juventus, in turn, would secure the services of at least one of their primary transfer targets.

Juve FC Says

Kean has struggled in this campaign and a move to Atalanta could help him return to form while helping us sign the top players we need to improve our squad with.

In the summer, Atalanta will have more suitors looking to sign the players we are also interested in, and we probably should start working on an agreement.