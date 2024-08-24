Juventus’ biggest obstacle in their pursuit of Teun Koopmeiners may not be a competing club, but Atalanta themselves.

La Dea is fully aware of the value they hold in the Dutch midfielder and remain determined to keep him despite Juventus’ persistent interest. Juve has been tracking Koopmeiners since last season, with their intention to sign him being one of the worst-kept secrets in Italian football.

Koopmeiners is reportedly eager to make the move to Turin and has been taking steps to push through the transfer. He is currently in a self-imposed medical exile from the team, with Atalanta focusing on the players who are available.

Juventus has been informed that Koopmeiners will cost €60 million, and their latest offer reportedly stands at €59 million. However, Atalanta has yet to respond, and a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that the club’s primary goal is still to retain him.

Despite Koopmeiners’ desire to leave, Atalanta views him as a crucial part of their team and is reluctant to let him go. The delay in responding to Juventus’ offer appears to be partly due to their hope of convincing him to stay.

Juve FC Says

We always knew signing Koopmeiners would be tricky, and we might have to make an improved bid to sign him.