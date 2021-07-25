Atalanta will meet with Juventus over possible defender transfer

Juventus and Atalanta have done several pieces of business in the past and that could continue in this transfer window.

La Dea is already in talks with the Bianconeri in their bid to sign Gianluca Frabotta this summer.

Juve sold Cristian Romero to them last summer on an initial loan deal and the Argentinian has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe this summer.

The likes of Tottenham and Manchester United have been linked with a move for him in this transfer window.

La Dea might sell him and they are now looking towards Juve for a replacement for the Copa America winner.

Calciomercato says they are keen to add Merih Demiral to their squad in this transfer window.

The Turkish defender faces an uncertain future at Juve. He was their fourth choice centre back last season, but his poor form at Euro 2020 may have knocked him even further down the pecking order.

Nevertheless, the report maintains that Juve still values him at around 35m euros, a fee that might be a problem for Atalanta.

Demiral is one of the finest defenders to watch on his good days, but with the return of Daniele Rugani, Juve would be confident that they can cash in on him and still do well in the upcoming campaign.