Juventus is interested in Atalanta midfielder Ederson, but signing him may prove difficult.

The midfielder has established himself as one of the finest in Serie A since joining La Dea, and Juventus sees him as a solution to improve their midfield.

The Bianconeri have acknowledged a well-publicised issue in that area and are expected to address it in the next two transfer windows.

While Max Allegri is performing well with the current squad, additional options would be welcomed.

Juventus is actively pursuing Ederson to strengthen their midfield. However, Calciomercato reports that Atalanta is reluctant to part with him in the current transfer window and has set an asking price of around 35 million euros for his signature.

Given their financial constraints, Juventus may find it challenging to meet this valuation, especially in the current month. The report suggests that Atalanta is determined to retain their player, and Juventus may need to negotiate further or consider other options.

Juve FC Says

Ederson has been impressive and is just 24, so he will have the time to improve in our squad.

But if Atalanta insists on their asking price, it is not a deal we can do.