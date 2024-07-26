Atalanta is softening its stance on the potential departure of Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

The midfielder is the next player that Juventus is expected to add to their squad in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri have been in fantastic form in the market so far and are now making some sales to raise funds to sign the Dutchman.

Koopmeiners has been professional while preparing for the new season with La Dea, but his heart is set on Juve, and he hopes the Bianconeri will move to sign him.

Atalanta has been reluctant to sell him for as long as possible and has maintained that he is not available for transfer.

However, Atalanta seems to be softening its stance on his departure. Its CEO, Luca Percassi, claims that any player who leaves will be replaced.

Asked about Koopmeiners’ future, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Koopmeiners? It’s like in the past few days, every now and then it’s good to be repetitive. His transfer is not in our plans. Whoever leaves will be replaced, but today it’s not an emergency, nor a priority.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is one of the finest players we can add to our squad, and it would be great if we could make funds available and complete the transfer sooner rather than later.