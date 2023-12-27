Juventus remains eager to sign Rodrigo de Paul, but they have not made significant progress in securing a deal for the Argentine midfielder.

De Paul has been on Juventus’ radar for several seasons and has consistently delivered strong performances in recent years. The Bianconeri had expressed interest in acquiring him during his time at Udinese, but he opted to join Atletico Madrid as Juventus did not solidify their interest.

Recent indications suggest that De Paul is open to leaving Madrid, prompting Juventus to renew their interest in securing his signature. However, a potential obstacle has emerged as Juventus is currently only able to pursue a loan deal, a proposition that Atletico Madrid is not inclined to accept.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Atletico Madrid is seeking a permanent transfer for De Paul and is not willing to agree to a loan deal, at least not in the upcoming transfer window.

Juve FC Says

De Paul would be a fine midfielder to add to our squad, but, like most fine players, he will not come cheaply.

If we are serious about landing a world-class player next month, we must be willing to part with a huge sum of money, otherwise, we will settle for a player who is not important to his present team.