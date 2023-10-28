Atletico Madrid is making plans for the possibility of life without Alvaro Morata, even though he recently extended his contract with the club. Morata has had two separate spells at the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus fans are generally pleased when he is available to play for their team. However, Juventus chose not to exercise the option to retain Morata after his last season on loan with them.

The Bianconeri currently have multiple attackers in their squad, and Max Allegri is content with his options. Nevertheless, a report on Tuttojuve suggests that Atletico Madrid is looking to find a replacement for Morata and is willing to part ways with him next summer.

Atletico is aware of Juventus’s interest in the striker, and the two clubs have a good relationship. As a result, the report indicates that they may offer the Spaniard to Juventus. It will be up to Juventus to decide whether they are interested in bringing Morata back to Turin or if they would prefer to decline the offer.