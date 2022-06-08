Atletico director puts pressure on Juventus to decide their position on Morata

Juventus has continued to dally about their position on the future of Alvaro Morata as his second season on loan at the club ends.

The Spaniard became an integral part of the team at the Allianz Stadium, and Juve now has to decide if they want him back in their team or not.

Morata is being targeted by the likes of Arsenal, while Atletico Madrid is hopeful he would find a new home as he doesn’t feature in the plans of Diego Simeone.

Atleti director of football, Andrea Berta, has now put pressure on Juventus to decide by claiming everything is possible if they want to keep him.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Everything is possible in life, you just need to want it. It will therefore depend on how much Juve wants it.”

Juve FC Says

Morata has been an important contributor to Juve in the last two seasons, and we should ideally keep him in the squad.

However, the club wants to keep its spending as low as possible, which has been a hindrance in their bid to secure a permanent agreement for Morata so far.

Hopefully, that changes soon, and both clubs can secure an agreement with each other.