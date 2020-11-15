Atletico eyeing cash+player deal to sign Paulo Dybala

Atletico Madrid are eyeing a move to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus supposedly, and will be looking to use Alvaro Morata as a makeweight.

The Spanish striker has been amazing since returning to Turin this season, playing as if he had never left the club those years ago.

Morata remains at the club on loan currently however, and while Juve would no doubt be keen on keeping him beyond his current terms, losing Dybala may not be a prospect they had considered.

The Argentine forward has missed much of the season through injury, and is yet to prove that he is fully fit as of yet, and his form has suffered because of it.

His fight and passion has remained the same however, and while he appears to be behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Morata in the pecking order at present, the manager has hinted at using all three together.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Atletico have their eyes set on disrupting those plans however, and will look to offer €35 Million plus Morata for his permanent signature.

I would love to say that the club would baulk at any such offer, especially when you consider Cristiano is already into the latter stages of his career, and with no knowledge as to how long he would be staying in Turin, while Dybala should be the natural star to continue as our star player after his departure.

Andrea Pirlo may have his own ideas on the 27 year-old’s future however, and we also have attacking talents Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski who are both adept at playing in very advanced roles already in the squad, and both who have much potential to progress into world-class players.

Would the offer of Morata plus cash prove difficult to turn down?

Patrick