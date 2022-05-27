Atletico finds a new solution to offload Morata as Juventus struggles

Juventus looks increasingly likely to lose Alvaro Morata at the end of his deal with them.

The striker is only on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Atletico de Madrid. The Spanish side asked Juve to pay 35m euros to make his transfer permanent, but the Bianconeri want to offer just 15m euros.

That fee is too small and Tuttomercatoweb claims they will not accept less than 28m euros for the former Chelsea striker.

They are now prepared to put him on the market and the interest of Arsenal and Barcelona means Juve might miss out on signing him.

The report claims Atleti is now prepared to allow him to move to Barca as a part of their offer to keep Antoine Griezmann at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Juve FC Says

If Morata is a key part of our plans now and in the future, we must invest heavily in him.

However, he hasn’t shown that he can score enough goals for us, which means we might not miss his presence when he leaves.

We can choose to allow him to go and rely on Moise Kean as our backup to Dusan Vlahovic for the next season.