Juventus have identified Nahuel Molina as a potential addition to their squad during the current transfer window, with the Argentine right-back emerging as a player of significant interest.

Currently playing for Atletico Madrid, Molina has been on Juventus’ radar since his time at Udinese in Serie A. His familiarity with Italian football, coupled with his strong performances in La Liga, has made him an appealing target as the club seeks to reinforce its defensive options.

Following their decision to part ways with Timothy Weah, the Bianconeri are actively seeking a suitable replacement at right-back. Molina is among the players who have caught the attention of Juventus’ technical staff, and his previous Serie A experience is seen as a valuable asset that could ease his reintegration into Italian football.

Atletico Madrid’s Firm Position on Molina

Juventus have reportedly explored the possibility of securing Molina’s services by engaging in discussions through intermediaries. However, these efforts have not yielded any progress. Despite Atletico Madrid’s reputation for offloading players who are no longer central to their plans, the club has taken a clear stance on Molina’s future.

According to Il Bianconero, Atletico Madrid has firmly communicated to Juventus that Molina is not available for transfer. The report states that the Spanish side has “shut the door” on any potential move involving the Argentine, signalling their intent to retain him for the upcoming season.

Juventus to Pursue Alternative Targets

This development has forced Juventus to shift its focus towards alternative targets in the transfer market. With Atletico unwilling to part ways with Molina, the Bianconeri must now explore other options to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

While Molina would undoubtedly have been a strong addition to Juventus’ defensive lineup, the club appears resigned to the fact that they will need to redirect their efforts elsewhere. As they continue their search, the priority remains to secure a player who can bring similar quality and experience to the right side of their defence.