Atletico Madrid complicating Juventus move for Ligue 1 ace

Juventus has been linked with a move for Memphis Depay in recent weeks as he enters the final months of his current Lyon deal.

The Dutchman is almost certain to leave the French side at the end of the season and there has also been talks of him leaving them this month.

Lyon would ideally not want to lose their top star in this transfer window, but a good offer could force their hand.

With Juventus looking for a new attacker, they have been linked with a move for him, however, the latest development will not be good news for the Bianconeri.

RMC Sport via Calciomercato claims that Lyon’s plans of allowing him to go have become complicated because they are closing in on allowing Moussa Dembele to join Atletico Madrid.

Dembele has been one of their key players, but he has struggled for form this season and they are happy to allow him to join the Spaniards.

The report says that he is very close to making the move to the La Liga side, and if that happens, it becomes even more unlikely that Depay will leave them in this month as well.

The Dutchman isn’t the only player that the Bianconeri is looking to sign as an attacker, and they may have to look to their other targets now.