Rodrigo de Paul continues to be a target for Juventus, as Atletico de Madrid has now indicated their willingness to let the player leave the club.

Juventus has had their eyes on the Argentinian midfielder since his time at Udinese in Serie A, and their interest has remained consistent.

De Paul’s recent achievements, including winning the World Cup with Argentina and his impressive performances in the previous La Liga season with Atletico, have further enhanced his reputation.

Despite being one of the standout players in Atletico’s squad, Tuttojuve reports that the Spanish club is now open to selling him.

According to the report, Atletico is willing to allow De Paul to go on loan to Juventus for the upcoming season, with an option for the Bianconeri to make the transfer permanent.

This arrangement aligns with Juventus’ desires, making it more feasible for them to acquire the talented midfielder. However, it may require Juventus to offload some players to meet the financial demands of the transfer.

With Atletico de Madrid now open to the idea of parting ways with De Paul, Juventus has a better opportunity to secure the player’s services. The situation is likely to unfold further as the transfer window progresses, with potential player sales being crucial to facilitate the move.

Juve FC Says

De Paul did well in Serie A and was a key member of the Argentina team at the World Cup, so he is a player that will deliver for us if he makes the move to Turin.

However, we currently have several midfielders in our squad and probably have to offload some, even if it means sending them out on loan before we can make an addition to the team.

Atletico’s preparedness to accept a loan deal means another club could also become interested in a move for De Paul and beat us to sign him.