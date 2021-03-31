Atletico Madrid considers signing out of favour Juventus man

Douglas Costa has struggled in his loan spell at Bayern Munich and the Germans will probably not sign him permanently.

This means that Juventus will have to find a new home for him in the summer unless he plays his way into their plans in pre-season.

Gremio has been the team that has the strongest interest in him before now as they consider bringing their former player back to Brazil.

Costa might feel that he cannot leave Europe at the moment and a report has now linked a European side with a move for him.

Todofichajes says Atletico de Madrid is considering taking a chance on him at the end of this campaign.

Diego Simeone’s side has spent most of this campaign at the top of the Spanish league table and is still sustaining a title charge.

The report says they would look to bolster their attack when the campaign ends and they have an eye on landing Costa.

They have a good relationship with Juventus, which aided the Bianconeri to land Alvaro Morata on loan in the summer.

Costa will have a year left on his Juventus’ deal when he returns and Atleti might get him a low transfer fee.