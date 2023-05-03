Atletico Madrid could hijack Juventus move for La Liga ace

Juventus is looking to bring Ferran Torres to Italy as he struggles for relevance at Barcelona but they face fierce competition for his signature.

Torres is a superb player, but Barcelona has several players who play in a similar role, which has limited his playing chances at Camp Nou.

Juve wants to take advantage of this to add him to their squad as one of its members next season, but it is not an easy business to perform.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals they now face serious competition from Atletico de Madrid to add him to their squad.

The report claims the Bianconeri will struggle to land the Spaniard because Atleti wants to ask for his signature in exchange for that of Yannick Carrasco, who is wanted at Barca.

The Catalans’ manager Xavi Hernandez likes Carrasco and Atleti will ask for Torres in return.

Juve FC Says

Torres has seemed a decent signing in recent seasons, but he is not getting the game time he deserves at Barca, which makes it hard for him to show his worth regularly.

That could change at Juve, as we will likely have space for him before the manager even moves to add him to the group.