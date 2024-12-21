Juventus is reportedly closing in on securing the services of David Hancko, with recent reports indicating that personal terms have been agreed upon between the Bianconeri and the Slovakian defender. The 27-year-old, who has been turning heads with his performances for Feyenoord, has emerged as a key target for Juve as they look to strengthen their backline.

Hancko’s versatility and composure have made him one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe, and Juventus seems determined to finalize a deal. It is believed that manager Thiago Motta has given his full approval for the move, as he looks to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts in the second half of the season. With Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal sidelined, Hancko’s arrival could bring much-needed stability to Juve’s defence.

However, Juventus faces stiff competition in their pursuit of the Slovakian. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Atletico Madrid has entered the race for Hancko’s signature and is prepared to make a move during the January transfer window. The Spanish giants, who are chasing Barcelona and Real Madrid in the La Liga title race, see Hancko as a key addition to bolster their defensive options.

Atletico’s interest is a serious threat to Juventus, as the lure of playing in Spain’s top league and under Diego Simeone could tempt the defender. Juve will need to act swiftly and decisively to ensure they secure Hancko ahead of their Spanish rivals.

Given his ability and rising reputation, it’s no surprise that Hancko has attracted multiple suitors. Juventus must now prove they are the most serious contenders by making a compelling offer to Feyenoord. Adding Hancko to their ranks could be a significant step toward reinforcing the squad and improving their defensive solidity for the remainder of the campaign.