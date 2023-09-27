Juventus has reportedly identified Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as a potential signing in the January transfer window to replace Paul Pogba, who is facing a potential suspension for failing a drug test. The club is making contingency plans for this scenario.

Being one of the top clubs in Europe, Juventus presents an enticing prospect for players like Hojbjerg, who would likely be eager to join their ranks.

However, competition for Hojbjerg’s signature is heating up, as Tuttomercatoweb reports that Atletico de Madrid is also interested in the Danish midfielder. Atletico has been monitoring Hojbjerg for a while and is aware of his discontent with his lack of playing time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Both Juventus and Atletico de Madrid appear keen on securing Hojbjerg’s services when the transfer window reopens in January, setting the stage for a potential bidding war for the talented midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Hojbjerg would be a terrific player to add to our group, as he is one of the best in his position in the right team.

We also do not expect him to cost a lot of money as he is not a regular at the London club, however, if too many other teams jump into the race then we may end up being priced out.