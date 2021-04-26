Atletico Madrid determined to beat Juventus to La Liga star

Atletico Madrid wants to beat Juventus to the signature of Jose Luis Gaya this summer.

Juve has targeted the Valencia left-back because they want to reinforce that position in their team.

They have Alex Sandro as their main player there now and the Brazilian is still reliable when he plays.

He has, however, missed some games in this campaign that has forced Andrea Pirlo to use Danilo as an alternative.

Danilo is versatile, but it would be best if the Bianconeri had natural players in every position.

Ahead of next season, they will want to bolster their team with the best players that they can get and have made Gaya a target.

Valencia has been auctioning off their best players in the last few transfer windows and that might continue into next summer.

Atletico knows they are not the only team interested in his signature, but they are keen to bring competition for Renan Lodi and Todofichajes via Calciomercato says they have identified Gaya as the perfect signing.

To show how serious they are about signing him, the report says they will pay 30m euros plus 5 more in add-ons for him.