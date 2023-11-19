Atletico de Madrid’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic is serious, and the Spanish side is actively working on a deal to sign the Serbian striker.

Juventus was eager to sell Vlahovic in the last transfer window but faced challenges as the striker didn’t attract many suitors. However, following a strong start to the current season, it appears he could be on the verge of a move to Spain.

Atletico has been closely monitoring the Serbian and sees him as a valuable addition for the future, deeming DV9 suitable for their system despite his struggles at Juventus.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Atletico is developing a strategy to meet Juventus’ asking price for Vlahovic’s signature. Juventus is seeking 70 million euros, and the report suggests that Atletico will offer 50 million euros along with Alvaro Morata.

Morata, having had two previous spells with Juventus, is a player many Juventus fans would likely welcome back. This proposed deal could be compelling enough to prompt Juventus to sell, especially if Vlahovic expresses a desire to leave the club.

Juve FC Says

Selling Vlahovic has been a priority for us in the last few months and this proposal looks good enough for us as a team.

The striker has been scoring goals for us, but he is not doing well enough and may have to leave.